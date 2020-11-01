2 wounded in Raleigh shootings less than 3 hours apart

The scene at the Wake Inn late Saturday night. Photo by Emani Payne/CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police Saturday night were investigating two shootings that happened within about three hours.

The first shooting was reported when a man with a gunshot wound walked in to WakeMed just after 8:50 p.m., according to a Raleigh police news release.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the incident took place in the 3200 block of Friar Tuck Road,” the news release said.

The man in that shooting suffered what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The second shooting was reported at 11:25 p.m. at Wake Inn at 3120 New Bern Avenue, police said.

A man in that shooting was taken to a nearby hospital with wounds that are not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

Early Sunday, Raleigh detectives were at Wake Inn investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.