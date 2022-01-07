2 wrecks close parts of US 1 during Friday afternoon rush hour

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two crashes on U.S. 1 in Wake County during rush hour Friday briefly closed the highway miles apart, causing traffic back-ups.

The first crash happened just before 5 p.m. on US. 1 near mile marker 98, which is near Tryon Road near Apex, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The road was closed for several minutes but one lane was reopened. A second lane was later reopened.

The second wreck happened just after 5 p.m. along I-40 at the exit for U.S. 1, according to NCDOT. Traffic is backed up on I-40 headed west at U.S. 1.

After several minutes one lane reopened and then as of 5:25 p.m., just one shoulder was closed.

Raleigh police said the wreck on I-40 at U.S. 1 was a hit-and-run crash but no one was injured.

The closure near Apex is expected to be clear by 6 p.m. while the I-40 scene should be clear by 7 p.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.