Traffic backed up after two wrecks on I-440 near Western Blvd. Sunday afternoon. Photo by Eric Fernandez/CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two different crashes involving six cars caused massive traffic back-ups on Interstate 440 in Raleigh Sunday afternoon, police said.

The incidents were reported just after 3 p.m. along the eastbound lanes of I-440 near Western Boulevard, which is exit 2, according to Raleigh police.

Six vehicles were involved in two separate wrecks near each other in the eastbound lanes, police said.

No one was seriously injured.

I-440 east was briefly closed but the right lane later opened, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Police said the wreck caused a traffic “headache” in the area as the NCDOT indicated two miles of back-ups heading east.

The scene was cleared just after 4:30 p.m. with minor traffic delays remaining.