2-year-old falls from 3rd floor window in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police are investigating after they say a 2-year-old girl fell from a third floor window of an apartment complex building Wednesday afternoon.
Police say a call came in at 1:57 p.m. for the incident which happened in the 2900 block of Waterford Forest Circle in Waterford Forest Apartments.
The girl was later taken to the hospital. Her condition at this time is unknown.
This story will be updated.
