RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Officers are investigating after a 2-year-old was hurt in a hit-and-run involving a car, the Raleigh Police Department said Saturday.
At about 7:10 p.m. Friday, officers said they were called to the parking lot of 2211 Summit Park Lane in reference to a hit-and-run.
The address is the same as La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Raleigh Crabtree.
When they arrived, police said they found a toddler hurt with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect vehicle fled the scene, according to the police department.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Raleigh Police Department.