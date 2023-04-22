RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Officers are investigating after a 2-year-old was hurt in a hit-and-run involving a car, the Raleigh Police Department said Saturday.

At about 7:10 p.m. Friday, officers said they were called to the parking lot of 2211 Summit Park Lane in reference to a hit-and-run.

The address is the same as La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Raleigh Crabtree.

When they arrived, police said they found a toddler hurt with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene, according to the police department.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Raleigh Police Department.