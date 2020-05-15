20-year-old ‘inexperienced’ motorcyclist dies in crash in Zebulon, troopers say

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – An inexperienced motorcyclist died in a crash Thursday night in Zebulon, North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. near the intersection of Zebulon and Fowler roads.

The motorcyclist was heading south on Fowler Road, stopped, and attempting to turn right, but instead pulled out in front of a pickup truck hauling a trailer that was going west on Zebulon Road, troopers said.

The motorcyclist, identified as 20-year-old Devin Fletcher, of Wake Forest, died at the scene, troopers said.

No charges are anticipated. The investigation is ongoing.

