NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man will spend 20 years in prison after federal agents said he had more than 67,000 images and 1,500 videos of child pornography.

The U.S. Department of Justice said 67-year-old Dale Ingold was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Louise W. Flanagan to 240 months in prison and a lifetime of supervised release.

He pleaded guilty in December 2021 to possession of child pornography.

Prosecutors said he admitted that he had been accessing child porn since 1989, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it found 67,581 images and 1,505 video files on his digital devices.

The investigation began when his employer reported to the Cary Police Department that Ingold was viewing child porn at work and fired him, prosecutors said.

They added that he admitted possessing it to Homeland Security agents who came to his home, and allowed law enforcement to seize electronic devices that had child porn on them.