RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There will be a $200 fine if Raleigh drivers don’t park where they should in Glenwood South.

Starting July 1, Raleigh city officials are cracking down on people who don’t obey posted parking rules.

There were thousands of parking citations in the area in less than a year.

The Forest Park neighborhood is one of several just blocks away from the city’s entertainment and hospitality district.

The streets are quiet. People living there want to keep it that way.

“People want to park here for free and then walk over to Glenwood South and come back. Then it’s usually on the late night part of it, where some bad things can happen,” said Michael Lindsay, the president of the Forest Park Neighborhood Association.

He told CBS 17 things are getting out of hand.

They’ve heard gunshots late at night, have seen parking and street signs torn down and thrown on the ground.

“When it’s 1:30 in the morning or 2:00 in the morning and people are ripping up street signs and damaging property, that’s not good,” said Lindsay.

He added that there has been some vehicle damage reported, too.

Neighbors also have trouble finding a spot for themselves.

“If we leave on a Thursday, Friday or Saturday night and try to come back and park in front of our house, we have a problem,” said Lindsay.

Now, city officials are stepping in.

On Monday, the city council voted to fine people who park in these neighborhoods without a permit, and in safety-needed “no parking” areas, like in the middle of crosswalks, $200.

Before, the fine was $30.

The new rules would be effective between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. each day.

“I think the $200 should make people pay attention. I think that could, that would cause me to change my behavior,” said Lindsay.

That’s what city officials are hoping.

Between July 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023, there were just over 4,578 parking citations in the Glenwood South area.

Of those citations, there were 2,664 combined safety and residential violations.

Leaders are hoping this pushes people to park legally.

Larry Miller is the president of the Glenwood South Neighborhood Collaborative.

He said there are plenty of options for people to choose from.

Miller believes it’s problems like these that help give his neighborhood a bad reputation.

“It’s one of the things that contributed to the poor public perception of Glenwood South. And it’s that’s why we’ve been working with the city to try to find ways to keep the visitors from spilling over into these neighborhoods,” he explained.