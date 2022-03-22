ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — A 200-year-old working sheep farm in Zebulon will be preserved as open space and saved from development, according to a news release from Wake County.

County commissioners agreed on Monday to use funds from the 2018 Parks, Greenways, Recreation and Open Space bond to help preserve the 86-acre Lazy J Ranch.

“Wake County is growing rapidly, and that’s why protecting farmland and open space is so very important to this board,” said Commissioner Vickie Adamson in the release. “Not only does this decision conserve this special property, but it will help protect wildlife habitat and water quality.”

According to Wake County, Lazy J Ranch contains more than 3,500 feet of streams, including land that sits along Little Creek and numerous tributaries.

The space is mostly pasture but there are some wooded areas of oak-hickory forest, the county’s release said.

The Wake Soil and Water Conservation District has certified that 99.7 percent of Lazy J Ranch’s soils are considered prime farmland or farmland of statewide importance, according to the county.

The county news release explained that one of the main goals of the 2018 bond “was to continue the county’s efforts toward open space preservation” and that, in order to do that, staff put out a call for Requests for Proposals, hoping to hear from property owners who were interested in preserving their land.

The owner of Lazy J Ranch, through the Triangle Land Conservancy, was one of 40 landowners that sent a proposal. According to the county, the owner expressed an “interest in selling a conservation easement on the property.”

The easement is a legal agreement — made voluntarily — “that permanently limits uses of the land to protect its conservation values.”

Wake County, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will partner together to acquire the $1.3 million easement, the release said.

Of that $1.3 million, Wake County will contribute $350,000, $281,500 will come from the bond and $68,500 will come from NCDOT 540 settlement funding.

Triangle Land Conservancy will hold and monitor the easement, the county said.

The Lazy J Ranch is not currently open to the public.