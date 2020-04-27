2,000 gallons of sewage spills after sanitary wipe and paper debris blockage in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials in Cary worked to clear up a 2,000-gallon sewage spill Sunday evening that flowed into Lake Pine.

No fish kill was observed, officials report.

The spill occurred in the 200 block of Chimney Rise Drive around 6:53 p.m. The spill was stopped at 8:13 p.m.

Town of Cary officials say the spill was caused by a blockage from a buildup of sanitary wipes and paper debris in the sewer main.

Crews cleared the blockage, cleaned the site and applied powdered lime to the ground to treat the soil.

Cary is urging its residents to properly dispose of disinfecting wipes, baby wipes, and paper towels, among other items that may have contributed to Sunday’s sewer spill.