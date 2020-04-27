2,000 gallons of sewage spills after sanitary wipe and paper debris blockage in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials in Cary worked to clear up a 2,000-gallon sewage spill Sunday evening that flowed into Lake Pine.
No fish kill was observed, officials report.
The spill occurred in the 200 block of Chimney Rise Drive around 6:53 p.m. The spill was stopped at 8:13 p.m.
Town of Cary officials say the spill was caused by a blockage from a buildup of sanitary wipes and paper debris in the sewer main.
Crews cleared the blockage, cleaned the site and applied powdered lime to the ground to treat the soil.
Cary is urging its residents to properly dispose of disinfecting wipes, baby wipes, and paper towels, among other items that may have contributed to Sunday’s sewer spill.
- Highlighting 3 must-see games for the Carolina Panthers
- NC senator calls for investigation of state’s COVID-19 contact tracing initiative
- Apex Friendship principal’s meaningful gesture honoring seniors goes viral
- Some Durham businesses hold off reopening despite state’s loosened order
- ‘We want to be able to bring her home’: Monica Moynan’s family searching for answers
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now