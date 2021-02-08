2,000+ people to receive COVID-19 vaccine at PNC Arena this week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Monday, people went through training to prepare for the vaccine clinics being held this week at PNC Arena.

PNC Arena will be a massive vaccination site come Thursday.

“Honestly, we’re excited every time we give a vaccine to somebody,” said Ryan Jury, mass vaccination branch director.

The Wake County Health Department is adding PNC Arena as its third vaccination site. It’ll be their only drive-thru, outdoor location.

They’re slated to vaccinate more than 2,000 people there between Thursday and Saturday.

“It does have much larger capacity to vaccinate at a daily rate,” said Jury.

Jury said the county wants to make PNC a regular mass vaccination site, but it depends on how much vaccine they get from the state each week.

They received more this week after applying for additional doses.

Their application to the state pointed to the available vaccination space at PNC along with other components prioritized by the state. Those components are how fast they can get through doses, how they’re making it equitable, and how they’re collaborating with other partners.

The Wake County Health Department received 6,650 doses total this week. They’re allocating 3,500 to their Commons & Sunnybrook vaccine sites, 2,150 to the clinics at PNC Arena, 200 to long-term care facilities and 800 to community strike teams.

“I think we’re really excited to see additional doses,” said Jury. “I’m always ecstatic for every single dose that makes itself here in Wake County, whether it be with us or any of our Wake County providers.”

People have to be on Wake County Health Department’s waitlist to be eligible. Health officials then contact them to make an appointment and choose their vaccine site.

Thursday’s clinic at PNC is already full, and Saturday’s is close to it.

“We see PNC as having the capacity to administer lots of doses in a short amount of time,” said Jury.

More than 100,000 people are on the county’s waitlist. About a fifth of them have received appointments.

PNC will also be an area if anyone has vaccine that’s going bad, they can rush it there to be administered.

Jury said they’ll evaluate the site’s operation hours/days on a week-to-week basis.

PNC officials said the clinics won’t impact any events.

“I don’t know if any event at this point is bigger than people getting the vaccination,” said Don Waddell, general manager/president of the Hurricanes.

The county hopes this will help increase their average number of doses per person.

To get on the Wake County Public Health COVID-19 vaccine waitlist, click here.