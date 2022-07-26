This file photo from 2019 shows the massive amount of items that were for sale at the Kids Exchange Consignment Sale that year. (WNCN file photo.)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 20,000 people are expected to flock to the North Carolina State Fairgrounds this week for what organizers describe as the largest consignment sale in the nation.

The Kids Exchange Consignment Sale opens to the public at 5 p.m. Thursday with a $15 advance ticket at the Jim Graham Building.

Starting Friday, admission is free — but all shoppers must pre-register through this website. The event runs through Sunday, which is a half-price day.

The massive consignment sale features miles of clothing racks and tables full of toys, books, games and baby supplies. Organizers say the items for sale fill the entire Graham Building.

