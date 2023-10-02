ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County man collected a big prize after winning $200,000 from a scratch-off ticket, the North Carolina Education Lottery said Monday.

Lottery officials said Stevie Stewart, of Rolesville, bought the $5 Mega Bucks ticket from Bailey’s Store on Zebulon Road in Wake Forest.

He collected his prize at lottery headquarters Friday and took home $142,501 after required state and federal tax withholdings.

Mega Bucks debuted in June with eight $200,000 prizes, according to the NC Education Lottery.

Three $200,000 prizes remain to be claimed.