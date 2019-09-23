2019 Starry Night Walk at Dorothea Dix will raise money to cure childhood brain tumors

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Brain tumors kill more children than any other cancer and many survivors have to deal with lifelong cognitive, psychological and physical issues.

A child places a lit lantern on the lantern wall (Photo: Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation)

Whether you know a child impacted or not, you will have the chance this weekend to help raise money to fund medical research and family support programs for children with brain tumors.

The 2019 Starry Night Walk to Cure Childhood Brain Tumors is being held Saturday at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh. The event begins at 4 p.m.

The event will provide an afternoon of food and entertainment for the families of those affected by childhood brain tumors, as well as anyone else who wants to attend and help a worthy cause.

As the sun sets and night begins to fall, lanterns will be lit to show support for local children.

