WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — The suspect in a 2020 Wake Forest triple stabbing has pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal, according to a news release Saturday.

Rebecca Ashley Nelson pled guilty to second-degree murder and received an active sentence of 30-36 years in prison, according to a release.

Nelson got into an argument with her estranged wife, and pulled out a knife and threatened to kill her 7-year-old daughter in February 2020, CBS 17 previously reported.

She also stabbed her estranged wife, Susan Carter, in the neck, according to previous search warrants.

Then two people attempted to intervene during the incident at Fairway Drive.

Nelson stabbed Terry Carter multiple times in the “upper torso” area, according to official documents.

Carter later died from his injuries.

Later the night of the stabbing, deputies responded to a call about a bloody woman who entered The Pop Shop, a convenience store in Mebane. Orange County authorities later confirmed the woman to be Nelson.

The caller said the woman said she had been stabbed in Wake Forest, but a responding deputy determined she was not hurt and the blood wasn’t her own, a news release said.

The video obtained by CBS 17 shows Nelson walk in and look down at her hands and clothes while talking to the clerk.

Responding deputies reported Rebeca Nelson admitted to stabbing a family member in the heart during an argument with her wife, court documents say.