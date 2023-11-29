RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — School leaders and law enforcement officers from across the Eastern U.S. are gathering in Raleigh to talk about school safety. The 2023 National Conference on Active School Threats is being held Wednesday through Friday.

The conference teaches school leaders and law enforcement about how to prevent and respond to crises and also offers a look at some of the newest technology.

The Threat Extinguisher is a canister of pepper gel linked to a warning system. Creator Sam Fasone says it’s twice as hot as a ghost pepper and can spray 25-30 feet.

“Spraying the product can incapacitate the person for a good 10 minutes, so you can get out of there and law enforcement can show up.”

The system also calls 911, sends text messages, and, in a school, takes over every computer screen with a warning.

It’s just one type of technology on display at the 2023 National Conference on Active School Threats in Raleigh. Other tech includes window covers designed to stop bullets and behavioral assessment software.

“Technology is a part. It can’t replace our preparation. It can’t replace our planning but it really does add to it,” explained Sean Burke, president of the School Safety Advocacy Council.

The goal of this week’s conference is to prepare schools for the worst.

“We do have a lot of schools that are not prepared, that haven’t planned so that really is a big focus of what we’re doing today as far as how to write an emergency plan, what to do, how to practice it, how to evaluate it. So it is effective if God forbid something happens someday,” Burke noted.

“We also have a superintendent coming in who actually went through a shooting so it’s kind of a lessons learned what was done right, what was done wrong,” he added.

The conference comes on the same week as a 14-year-old Southeast Raleigh High School student is accused of killing another student and injuring another in a stabbing in the school gym. Conference organizers say lessons learned here can apply to all types of situations schools can face.

“We teach the concepts to deal with an active shooter, but they are transferable to other issues like the incident that happened here,” Burke said. “The lockdown for that incident, the stabbing would be the same as an active shooter.”