21 officers respond to large altercation at Cary high school basketball game

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Extra police were called after a large brawl spilled out of Cary high school gym into the parking lot Tuesday night, officials said.

The incident was reported around 9:15 p.m. at Panther Creek High School, according to Town of Cary spokeswoman Carolyn Roman.

Panther Creek was playing Green Hope High School in what Roman said is “a pretty good rivalry” when the incident began.

“Some sort of altercation started in the gym and it spilled out into the parking lot,” Roman said.

Four Cary off-duty police officers were already working at the game when the incident happened, Roman said. After the incident was reported, 17 more officers were sent — including some from Apex and the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, Roman said.

Roman said no arrests had been made and no one was injured.

It’s not know how many people were involved in the altercation or what triggered it.

