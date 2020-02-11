21-year-old charged in series of home break-ins in Wake, Johnston counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 21-year-old Raleigh man faces a series of charges after the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said he was connected to several home break-ins across the area.

Iquan Louis Mosley was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony breaking and entering, felony conspiracy breaking and entering out of Johnston County.

(Wake County Sheriff’s Office)

In Wake County, he was also charged with felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, obtaining property by false pretense, possession of stolen goods and misdemeanor breaking and entering.

The sheriff’s office said there are more than 50 charges pending against Mosley from other agencies.

Mosley would kick in the door to a home and steal guns, electronics, firearms, jewelry, musical instruments and money, the sheriff’s office said.

The Criminal Analysis Apprehension Team was able to identify Mosley as the driver of a vehicle that witnesses put at the scene of the break-ins.

Mosley pawned stolen items from four residences, the sheriff’s office said. Those items have been returned to the owners.

He’s being held under a $225,000 bond and is slated to appear in court Wednesday.

