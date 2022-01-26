21-year-old killed while crossing US 401 in Garner

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – A 21-year-old was outside of a crosswalk on U.S. 401 in Garner when he was hit and killed by a vehicle Tuesday evening, police said.

Just after 7 p.m., Garner police were called to a traffic collision on U.S. 401/Fayetteville Road at Kitchen Drive.

At the scene, officers found Micah Tashawn Williams, 21, of Raleigh, in the roadway. He was transported to WakeMed hospital where he later died police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed a 48-year-old Raleigh man was driving on U.S. 401 when Williams attempted to cross the road outside of a marked crosswalk, police said.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Speed or impairment are not believed to be factors in the collision.

No charges have been filed but investigators will consult with the district attorney’s office on whether criminal charges will be filed once a final report is completed.