21-year-old man charged in crash that killed 2 on Avent Ferry Road in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 21-year-old Greenville man has been indicted by a Wake County Grand Jury on charges related to a traffic collision that killed two women earlier in the month.

Griffin Alexander Curtis was charged following the Jan. 9 wreck in the 2500 block of Avent Ferry Road, which is just south of Varsity Drive, according to Raleigh police.

Raleigh police said the crash occurred around 9 p.m. when Curtis was driving southwest on Avent Ferry Road and crossed into the oncoming lane.

He struck another vehicle head-on that was traveling in the opposite direction, police said.

Kayla and Morgan Kushner, both 26, were passengers in the car that was hit by Curtis, police said.

Both were killed in the collision, police said. The 27-year-old driver of that vehicle suffered serious injuries.

Curtis was injured in the collision and taken to WakeMed for treatment of serious injuries.

Arrest records show was indicted on charges of:

Felony death by motor vehicle

Felony serious injury by vehicle

Driving while impaired

Possession of marijuana up to 0.5 ounce

He is being held under a $2 million bond.