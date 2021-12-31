21-year-old shot overnight in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 21-year-old was shot at a house party overnight in Raleigh, an on-call Watch Commander confirmed.

At 1:56 a.m. Friday, the 21-year-old male was shot in the leg just above the ankle while attending a house party at 2424 Melvid Court in Raleigh.

The Raleigh Watch Commander said four shots were fired in total, but police are unsure how many struck the victim.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation, but the on-call Watch Commander confirms that preliminary investigations show this shooting and the shooting that happened at the Quality Inn off of New Bern Avenue approximately 45 minutes prior are not related.