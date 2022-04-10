NEW HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A young woman died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Wake County, officials said.

The wreck was reported just before 4 p.m. along the northbound lanes of U.S. 1 near New Hill Holleman Road, which is just west of Holly Springs, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened when a woman was driving her car and hit a guardrail along U.S. 1. The car flipped over during the crash and the young woman was ejected.

Officials said the victim was 21 years old.

The woman was the only person involved in the wreck.

State troopers are investigating the cause of the collision. The woman’s name was not released.