22-year-old arrested after 1 killed, another wounded in Cary shooting, police say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police said Saturday night they have arrested and charged a man in a deadly shooting earlier in the week.

A man was found shot to death in the parking lot of Village Greenway Wednesday night, officials said.

Officers confirmed another person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The shooting was first reported just after 7 p.m. off of SE Maynard Road and near East Cary Middle School.

Police identified the victim who was killed as Gilbert Noel Guzman, 34, of Cary.

Cary police said Luis Mario Velasquez-Guevara, 22, of Cary was found in Raleigh Saturday night.

Velasquez-Guevara was charged with murder, attempted murder, and felonious assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflicting serious injury.