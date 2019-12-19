22-year-old man killed in Wake Forest shooting

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake Forest police are investigating after a 22-year-old man was killed in a shooting Wednesday night, a news release said.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired shortly after 10 p.m. along the 300 block of North Taylor Street. They arrived to find the victim, who had been shot. He died upon his arrival at WakeMed, the release said.

Town spokesperson Bill Crabtree said police don’t believe the shooting was a random act. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police tip line at 919-435-9610.

