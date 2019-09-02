22-year-old man’s body found in Kohl’s parking lot in Fuquay-Varina

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) – The body of a 22-year-old man was found Monday outside a car in the parking lot of Kohl’s in Fuquay-Varina, police said.

At 8 a.m., officers received a call saying a man was sleeping outside a car in the parking lot in the shopping center along Lakestone Commons Avenue.

Responding officers found the body of a 22-year-old man in the parking lot. A gun was found near his body, police said.

“This case is being investigated as a suspicious death at this time until further investigation, to include an autopsy, occurs,” Fuquay-Varina police said in a Facebook post.

The identity of the man was not released

There is no threat to the public at this time.

“Certain entrances to the parking lot are blocked by officers during the processing of the scene by CCBI. We request that you avoid the area where officers are working to respect the investigation,” police said.

