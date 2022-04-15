GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A real estate developer is planning to turn 225 acres in Garner into a mixed-use development.

Wycliff Development announced the E District project Friday, calling it “transformative.”

Grady Matthews, who worked 25 years in commercial real estate in the Triangle before founding Wycliff Development in January, is leading the project, which is a partnership with the Yeargan family, which owns the land.

“This is a rare opportunity to develop one of the last remaining sites of its size and significance in one of the hottest real estate markets in the country,” Matthews said, adding that developers are “in the exploratory phase.”

The development will be located on the southwest corner of Highway 70 and White Oak Road in Garner, near an exit from Interstate 40, and eventually will be surrounded by four four-lane roads.

Wycliff Development says it is in the process of partnering with investors, developers and consultants to create what it says will be a “gateway” between the Triangle and the eastern part of the state.