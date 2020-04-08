23-year-old woman arrested in connection with Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 23-year-old woman was wanted in connection with a shooting Tuesday evening in Raleigh that left one man injured, police said.

Previous coverage: Bystander injured in Raleigh shooting

Raleigh police obtained an arrest warrant for China Atiyya Crawford following the shooting on Whispering Falls Run. Police said later Wednesday that Crawford has been taken into custody.

The incident began around 7:10 p.m. at apartments at 6808 Whispering Falls Run, which is near Lynn and Creedmoor roads, according to Raleigh police.

There was a disturbance and at least two suspects began shooting at each other, police said. A man inside his apartment was caught in the crossfire outside. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The two groups who were shooting at each other then took off in two separate vehicles, police said.

A car with bystanders inside was shot at the intersection of Creedmoor and Strickland roads. No one in the car was injured, according to police.

Anyone with information on Crawford’s current whereabouts is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

More headlines from CBS17.com: