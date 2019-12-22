24-hour run in Raleigh cemetery raises funds to help with addiction recovery

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Happening Saturday and well into Sunday in Raleigh: a man undertaking a 24-hour run to raise money for an important cause.

John Frey started the run at 3 p.m. Saturday and plans to keep running until 3 p.m. Sunday at the historic Oakwood Cemetery.

Frey is on a mission to raise money for Healing Transitions an organization dedicated to helping people recover from addiction.

Last year Frey raised over $30,000 to support the non-profit group. Several people are joining him in the effort.

If you would like to donate to Healing Transitions, click here.

