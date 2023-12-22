RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — From sunrise on Friday, to sundown, to sunrise again on Saturday morning, a group of runners will be looping their way through the Historical Oakwood Cemetery.

“The 24-hour run is relatable to staying sober for 24-hours at a time,” the organizer of the run, Jonathan Frey, said.

It’s all to raise money for Healing Transitions, a recovery services group in Raleigh.

“I’ve gotten to know some guys who have come through recovery services, some through Healing Transitions, it’s amazing to see the work they put into changing their life, getting back on track, and being successful in that,” one runner, Jeremy Smith, said.

Some runners say they’re there for support, some to celebrate their own recovery milestones.

“Right now I have like 2 ½ years clean and sober,” Patrick Stoll, a runner, said.

“I went through the healing transitions program myself,” Frey added.

Some runners signed up to go for six hours, some for twelve, some for all 24. All of them, though, say they’ll be leaning on each other.

“The support that we get from others is essential in getting through this, last year I did 30 miles at this event, but if it weren’t for the guys pushing me, I probably wouldn’t have been able to do it,” Stoll said.

“You just have conversations that don’t typically come up in the soft conversations we have in normal social settings,” Smith added.

The run is in it’s sixth year, raising over $500,000 to date for Healing Transitions. Runners say lacing up their sneakers and braving the cold is worth it for that kind of support.

“It just means a lot to be able to give back to a program that did so much for me,” Frey said.

“It’s changing people’s lives, and so I want to be a part of that,” Smith added.

The last runners will finish around 9 a.m. Saturday, many of them hoping to clock at least 100 miles.