RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As Tropical Storm Ophelia cut through eastern North Carolina, it dumped several inches of rain in the Triangle, triggering dozens of wrecks in Raleigh Saturday morning and afternoon.

By 12:15 p.m., Raleigh police said there were at least 25 crashes in the city, but no one was seriously injured in the wrecks.

NCDOT image

“We’ve had plenty of wrecks — a couple on their side and overturned,” said Raleigh Police Department Watch Commander Lt. Smith.

Smith said several of the crashes were on Interstate 440 and Interstate 540.

Just after 11:35 a.m. a box truck crashed on I-40 east at the I-440 split. The truck was on its side and did not appear to be blocking any lanes of I-40 east.

The crashed Audi after the wreck when a tree fell along NC 98 in Franklin County. Photo by Mariah Ellis/CBS 17

The most serious wreck happened in Frankin County just before 11 a.m., when a tree fell on a car near N.C. 98 and Floyd Road south of Louisburg and west of Bunn. A woman was driving an Audi sedan along the road when a tree fell and caused her crash.

The woman had been extricated from the Audi and suffered a head wound. She was taken to WakeMed for treatment. Images from the scene showed the Audi’s roof was removed during the crash and extrication.

The crash in Franklin County in which a woman driving an Audi crashed after her car was hit by a falling tree. The red car was already parked at the scene before the crash. The woman’s wrecked Audi is behind the firefighters. Photo by Mariah Ellis/CBS 17

Before the crash, neighbors heard a tree fall and said the trees had been hanging over the road for a while.

In Wake Forest, a fallen tree blocked Front Street at East North Avenue starting around 10:30 a.m., according to Bill Crabtree, spokesman for the town of Wake Forest.

Town of Wake Forest photo

Crews were able to remove the tree in about 45 minutes, although initially, Crabtree said the road might be closed for hours.