25 pounds of various drugs, hundreds of thousands in cash found in North Raleigh bust, warrants say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police found more than 25 pounds of various drugs and hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash inside a northeast Raleigh home, according to warrants obtained Tuesday.

Raleigh police charged Christopher Smith, 34, with trafficking cocaine, marijuana, and ecstasy, among other charges. He’s also facing drug and gun charges in federal court.

The bust is abnormal considering the neighborhood. Lawns on Castle Pines Drive are well kept. A number of neighbors are retired, and several told CBS 17 they know Smith at least in passing. They said he always said hello and even offered to help some older neighbors with yard work.

Then, two weeks ago, neighbors said dozens of police showed up to the house. According to federal court documents, officers found nearly 10 pounds of cocaine, various other drugs, two guns, and more than $236,000 in cash.

A Raleigh police search warrant said officers also seized nearly 19 pounds of marijuana, in addition to ecstasy.

According to court documents, the FBI, Fayetteville police, and Raleigh police are investigating a drug trafficking organization that includes Smith and other members. Smith is currently in federal custody, according to the Wake County Detention Center.

Neighbors said the house has been empty since Smith’s Feb. 4 arrest.

