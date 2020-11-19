25th annual American Indian Celebration to be held virtually due to pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Museum of History will be holding its 25th Annual American Indian Celebration this weekend.

The event will go virtual this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Participants can take part in live-streamed events and on-demand videos of performances from North Carolina’s eight state-recognized tribes and four Urban Indian Organizations.

“It’s a great occasion to bring in American Indians from across the state to celebrate and highlight various aspects from their cultures and their contributions to the state,” said Festival Coordinator Alyson Vuley.

Activities include storytelling, music, dancing, and traditional art presentations.

The event runs Friday, November 20th and Saturday, November 21st.

All sessions are free.

For more information on the schedule and how to register, click here.