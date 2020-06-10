$28M budget deficit in Wake County could lead to consolidation of EMS services

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Reeling from the effects of COVID-19, Wake County is anticipating a $28 million budget deficit.

County Manager David Ellis asked for various departments to come up with ways to save money, including Emergency Medical Services.

“Transition away from two nonprofit agencies and bring the EMS under one department, that would bring about a $700,000 cost savings with no service impact to the community,” said Jose Cabanas, medical director for Wake County EMS.

Wake County EMS currently has contracts with two nonprofit agencies, Eastern Wake EMS and Cary Area EMS. Both departments proposed their own cost-saving measures and say this proposal came as a shock.

“I understand the situation the county is in, I was just disappointed that it happened the way it happened. We weren’t brought to the table,” said Garland Tant, director of Eastern Wake EMS.

“We had less than two weeks to come up with option to achieve certain reductions to meet budget shortfall. I communicated with both agency chiefs the night before that this was going to be in the work session,” said Cabanas.

According to Cabanas, every field provider currently working for Eastern Wake EMS and Cary Area EMS will be offered a position within their department, but administrative roles would not be brought over.

“We’re in the middle of COVID-19, we’re in a pandemic and all of a sudden there’s this possible merger with Wake County and possible job losses for certain people,” said Steven Cohen, Cary EMS chief. “We’ve had merger talks before and each conversation we’ve had we’ve always been guaranteed there would be a job for everyone so this is the first time, another surprise, everyone would not be brought over.”

Both Cohen and Tant are calling for transparency and would want to continue their partnership with Wake County.

“We’ve got a great system with Wake County, we partner well with Wake County,” said Tant.

“I have a responsibility to the community to ensure they have the highest quality service EMS everyday and also protecting the jobs of our EMS professionals,” said Cabanas.

Cabanas adds there would be no service changes for the residents of Wake County, and this would not change how calls are dispatched. He and the county manager will be meeting with both agencies to discuss further steps.

