2nd alarm fire rips through Apex apartment complex roof, calling aerials to scene

An Apex apartment fire Saturday morning destroyed four units after the roof caught on fire (Brea Hollingsworth).

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – An apartment fire ripped through the roof and damaged multiple levels of an Apex complex Saturday morning that required aerials to help extinguish the blaze, fire officials confirmed Saturday afternoon to CBS 17.

Four units were completely damaged by flames at the Beaver Creek Apartment homes in the 2000 block of Cassowary Lane in Apex, officials said, and surrounding units also suffered water and smoke damage.



Multiple Apex apartment units were engulfed in flames after the roof caught fire this morning (Brea Hollingsworth).

Two ladder trucks, known as aerials, were required by the Apex Fire Department to put out the fire that was running along the roof, CBS 17’s Brea Hollingsworth confirmed.

Apex Assistant Fire Chief Harrison said nine people were affected that were in relation to the four completely damaged units, but there are no known injuries at this time.

Harrison said the cause of the fire has yet to be determined and crews remain on-scene as of 12:30 p.m. Saturday investigating and cleaning up.

Hollingsworth spoke with a woman who lives next door to where the fire began who said she was alarmed when she saw smoke. She currently has water damage and lives on the top floor of the complex.

