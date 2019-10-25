2nd Annual Art with a Heart Fundraiser set for Sunday at Big Boss Brewing in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Big Boss Brewing Co. will be the site of the 2nd Annual Art with a Heart Fundraiser this Sunday.

The fundraiser will benefit Dysautonomia International, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit “that advocates for over 70 million people worldwide who live with a form of dysautonomia through research, physician education, public awareness and patient empowerment programs,” according to the organization.

The fundraiser, which begins at 2 p.m., will provide an opportunity for local dysautonomia families to meet and participate in a silent auction featuring local artwork.

There will also be a presentation with videos and speakers from the local dysautonomia community.

Tickets can be purchased here. They include access to the auction, raffle, face painting and crafts, door prize drawings, as well as complimentary non-alcoholic beverages and light refreshments.

Beer, of course, will be available as well.

Big Boss Brewing Co. is located at 1249 Wicker Drive in Raleigh, just off Atlantic Avenue.

