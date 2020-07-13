2nd area Sheetz in 3 days has worker test positive for COVID-19

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Triangle-area Sheetz store will stay open after a worker tested positive Monday for COVID-19, according to a company news release.
The location of the worker with COVID-19 is in Morrisville at the 1600 Aviation Parkway store.
The employee has not worked in the store since July 7.
“Order points and food service will be temporarily unavailable for a short time as these areas undergo additional cleaning,” a Sheetz news release said.
On Friday, Sheetz announced a worker at the Durham location at 3414 Hillsborough Rd. had tested positive.
The employee had not worked at the location since July 3, a release said. The Durham store was not closed either.
Another Morrisville Sheetz store had a worker test positive back in late May. That store at 9915 Fayetteville Rd. was briefly closed.
