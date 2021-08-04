2nd arrest made in connection with July Capital Boulevard murder, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A second arrest has been made in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old man that happened in early July on Capital Boulevard, Raleigh police announced Wednesday morning.

Jaylen Moye-Gordon (Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

Jaylen Montreal Moye-Gordon, 25, is now charged with accessory after the fact to murder related to the fatal shooting of Nathaniel Radel Forbes on July 5.

According to police, the shooting occurred at approximately 4:50 a.m. in the 3500-block of Capital Boulevard. Forbes was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle and later died there.

On July 22, Raleigh police said a “secure custody order for murder was sought for a 17-year-old in connection with the death of Forbes.”

Police have not provided an update on the 17-year-old charged with the murder of Forbes.

Wake County Detention Center arrest records show that Moye-Gordon was arrested on Tuesday and is under electronic house arrest with a $350,000 secured bond. He is due in court today.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.