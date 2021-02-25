2nd arrest made in fatal quadruple shooting in Cary, police say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police have arrested a second man in connection with a fatal quadruple shooting that happened earlier this month, officials announced Thursday morning.

Giovanni Ramirez, 24, of Durham, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. The charge stems from a shooting that left one man dead and three injured in the 100-block of Reed Street just before 2 a.m. on Feb. 13.

Juan Manuel Calvo-Hernandez, 21, of Cary, was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the case on Feb. 17.

Juan Manuel Calvo-Hernandez. (Courtesy of Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

Officers responded to the 100 block of Reed Street just before 2 a.m. and found Eric Hernan Salas-Nepomuceno, 22, of Durham, in the parking lot of the El Piano Bar suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene, police said.

Edgar Eduardo Salas-Nepomuceno, 22, Naymir Solis-Rosario, 22, and Lesly Castillo, 20, all of Durham, were also injured, police said.

Salas-Nepomuceno and Solis-Rosario have been released from the hospital. Police said last week that Castillo remained in serious, but, stable condition in the hospital. Police have not provided an update since then.

Authorities believe the shooting was related to an exchange at the El Piano Bar “that erupted in violence.”

Cary police said Ramirez is currently being processed at the Wake County Detention Center and there is no mugshot or bond information available at this time.