RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The second of two drivers who exchanged gunfire in a May 11 road rage incident on Duraleigh Rd. has been arrested, Raleigh police said on Friday.

The altercation took place between a dump truck driver, identified as 52-year-old Sylvester Stokes, and the driver of a VW Passat that was identified by police on Friday to be Peter Bruce Domini Ross, 49.

Raleigh police said Stokes ran a red light in the dump truck which led Ross to follow and confront Stokes about running the light. Both drivers pulled over to the side of Duraleigh Rd. where Stokes began shooting at Ross, police said.

Ross returned fire, striking Stokes in the leg, Raleigh police said. Stokes was charged the same day of the road rage shootout for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by a felon.

On Friday, Raleigh police announced the arrest and identification of the Passat driver, Ross, as the latest development in the investigation.

Ross has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon in connection with the shooting, Raleigh police said on Twitter Friday.