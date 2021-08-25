2nd arrest made in shooting, attempted carjacking in Wake County parking lot

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Sheriff’s Office deputies made a second arrest in connection with a shooting and attempted carjacking that occurred near Knightdale last week, according to a news release.

Ethan Jeremiah Mitchell (Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

Ethan Jeremiah Mitchell, 25, is the second suspect charged in connection with the incident that happened around 5 a.m. Aug. 20 at Car Cosmotology, which is located at 5800 Knightdale Blvd. Investigators determined the male victim picked up the two male suspects at a bus stop on New Bern Avenue after they asked him for a ride.

The incident occurred shortly after. While driving, the victim “became suspicious and pulled into the Car Cosmetology parking lot, requesting that the subjects exit his vehicle. A struggle ensued and the suspects shot him, before fleeing the scene,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

The victim was injured in the shooting but was able to provide deputies with details before he was taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition is not known at this time, officials said.

Tyrin Stubbs. (Courtesy of Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

Tyrin Daquan Stubbs was identified as the first suspect within 24 hours. He was arrested less than a day after the incident and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Mitchell is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Mitchell is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $350,000 secured bond.