RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The second bank robbery in downtown Raleigh in two days took place Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The latest robbery happened around 3 p.m. at the First Citizens Bank at 239 Fayetteville Street, the Raleigh Police Department said.

Few details about the robbery were available, but police did say the man who robbed the bank fled on foot. No one was injured.

Tuesday’s bank robbery happened about one block from Monday’s robbery, police also said.

The Monday robbery happened at M&F Bank at 13 E Hargett Street.

The suspect in Monday’s robbery was also a man, police said.

Police have not said if the two robberies are related or released any suspect information.

No other details were available Tuesday afternoon.

The robbery scene at First Citizens Bank remains active and CBS 17 has a crew en route.