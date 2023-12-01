RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A second arrest has been made in connection to a fatal Saturday shooting.

Bilal Sadeeqe McGriff, 42, of Hillsborough, was arrested at his residence and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon, Raleigh police said.

The first arrest in this killing was made on Monday. Garry Gibbs, 46, a homeless man, is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Shortly after midnight on Saturday, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 1500 block of Poole Road, police said.

Responding officers found a man, later identified as Lewis Crowder, 32, suffering from a gunshot wound. Crowder was transported to a hospital, where he later died due to his injuries, according to police.

Both men are in the Wake County Jail without bail.