Fire set inside 2nd Walmart in Raleigh this week; store evacuated after suspected arson

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A fire was set on New Year’s Eve that triggered the evacuation of a second Walmart in Raleigh this week, police said.

The fire was reported around 6:20 p.m. Friday inside the Walmart at Triangle Town Center, which is at 8000 Town Drive, according to Raleigh police.

The fire follows one set Tuesday evening at the Walmart along the 4300 block of New Bern Avenue. A man was charged in that fire, which burned in the store’s household products area, police said.

Friday night’s fire was small and damaged some clothing, Raleigh police said.

Both fires caused the stores to be evacuated. By 7 p.m., the Triangle Town Center Walmart was back open, police said.

Police said they had not made an arrest in Friday’s incident, but said they are “pulling video and trying to figure everything out at this time.”

Police noted that the suspect in the New Bern Avenue Walmart fire was still being held in jail at the time of the fire Friday evening.

The Tuesday evening fire was contained by the store’s sprinkler system. Police were not sure if the sprinkler system was activated in Friday’s incident.

No one was injured.