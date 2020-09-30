2nd man arrested for August murder on Interstate 40, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A second man was arrested for an August murder on Interstate 40, Raleigh police said Wednesday.

Isaiah Montrell Harris, 20, was charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon. Noshakir Tysha Lewis, 23, had already been charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the deadly shooting.

The shooting happened Aug. 1 around 3:30 a.m. William Stanton Kinney, 36, was shot on the I-40 exit ramp to Hammond Road. He later died at the hospital, police said.

Raleigh police didn’t release any additional details on the investigation.

Noshakir Tysha Lewis.

Isaiah Montrell Harris.

