RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A second man was arrested for an August murder on Interstate 40, Raleigh police said Wednesday.
Isaiah Montrell Harris, 20, was charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon. Noshakir Tysha Lewis, 23, had already been charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the deadly shooting.
The shooting happened Aug. 1 around 3:30 a.m. William Stanton Kinney, 36, was shot on the I-40 exit ramp to Hammond Road. He later died at the hospital, police said.
Raleigh police didn’t release any additional details on the investigation.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- 2nd man arrested for August murder on Interstate 40, Raleigh police say
- Trump insists he’s always denounced white supremacist groups
- Biden on Proud Boys: ‘Cease and desist. The American people will decide next POTUS’
- Stimulus check update: Pelosi, Mnuchin do not reach agreement
- Timothy Ray Brown, 1st person cured of HIV, dies of cancer at California home