KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A second person has been charged in connection to an incident at a sports bar in Knightdale about two weeks ago, Knightdale police announced Friday.

At about 5 p.m. Friday, July 28, officers said they responded to the Sports Page Bar at 835 N. Smithfield Road in reference to a shooting. The incident occurred on the sidewalk in front of the bar, police say.

When officers arrived on scene, they said they found a gunshot victim who was then taken to a local hospital. The man who was shot was listed in critical condition and still remains in the hospital.

Authorities also found two other victims who were assaulted during the altercation, and that person was treated at the scene for minor injuries and later released, officials say.

Police previously said they arrested 29-year-old Tyler Squirewell, of Clayton, in connection to the incident. He was charged with one count of assault inflicting serious injury.

Friday, investigators said 24-year-old Brandon Shamaar Bumpass, of Raleigh, was identified as an accessory to the shooting.

He was charged with accessory after the fact to attempted first degree murder.

Bumpass has been arrested and jailed on unrelated crimes, according to the police department.

“We remain grateful for the quick actions of our responding officers, and for the ongoing efforts of our detectives,” said Knightdale Police Chief Capps. “This is still an active investigation”

The police chief said the department plans to announce additional charges and arrests in the coming days.

He said his agency is also working closely with the site’s property managers to address concerns and identify strategies for ensuring the continued safety of business owners, patrons, and employees.