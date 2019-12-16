2nd man charged, girl detained in Clayton shooting death and SUV crash

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A second man has been charged and a girl has been detained in the death of an Apex man who was fatally shot and drove away before crashing about two miles later near a Clayton gas station Thursday afternoon, officials said Monday.

Darrius Pierre Lassiter, 29, of Apex was shot in the chest Thursday around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Durham and Hobbs streets in Clayton.

A witness said a group of men was arguing when one of them was shot in the chest and then fled in a black SUV, an earlier news release said.

Lassiter drove his SUV about 2.5 miles along U.S. 70, but later veered across the road, hit a ditch, and rolled into a field. It came to a stop near a large industrial building.

Spates in a photo from Clayton officials.

Lassiter then stumbled across the street to the Speedway gas station at the corner of U.S. 70 and Powhatan Road, a release said. Lassiter later died.

Jairus Leshon Anderson, 18, of Raleigh was charged with homicide Thursday evening.

Monday, officials said Antoine Dwayne Spates, 39, of Jacksonville was also arrested and charged with murder in the case.

Spates was brought in for questioning late Sunday night, a news release from Clayton officials said.

A girl is being held in protective custody and charges are pending, the Monday news release said.

