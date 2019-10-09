2nd man charged with murder of Raleigh teen basketball star, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A second man has been arrested and charged with murdering an 18-year-old star basketball player in Raleigh in August, police said.

Elijah Ugochukwu Umelo, 18, of Raleigh, was arrested Wednesday and is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Desmond Jenkins that occurred around 11:45 p.m. on Aug. 9 in the 9400-block of Prince George Lane.

Desmond Myles Jenkins in a photo from Vance-Granville Community College head basketball coach Gregory E. Ackles Jr.

Jenkins was found suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene and was transported to WakeMed where he later died, police said.

Jenkins was a recent graduate of Sanderson High School. He was an accomplished high school basketball player and had been recruited to play at Granville-Vance Community College.

Jenkins was set to start college in a week when he was shot in front of his apartment.

Roland Lacure, 44, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder.

Lacure and Umelo are both being held without bond at the Wake County Detention Center.

It’s not known at this time the relationship between the victim and two suspects.

