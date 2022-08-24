FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) – A second marijuana harvesting operation was busted in Fuquay-Varina in a little over two weeks, the town’s police department confirmed Wednesday.

The Fuquay-Varina Police Department responded to the 800 block of Bridlemine Drive to exercise a search warrant for what it said was an ongoing investigation.

Upon arrival, officers said they “photographed, processed and collected multiple drug items related to the maintaining and distribution of drugs.”

Police then took Andrew Ittenbach into custody without incident after they completed their search.

Ittenbach, 47, was then taken to the Wake County Detention Center and charged with:

felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance;

felony manufacture marijuana;

possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell/deliver;

possession of a Schedule I for psilocyblin mushrooms and;

paraphernalia.

He was also found to be in possession of 10 pounds of marijuana, police said.

Furthermore, on Aug. 9, a man and teen were also taken into custody and charged for a growing operation out of a Fuquay-Varina home.

Henry Goodson Ward, 42, and Justin Joaquin Mooney, 18, were busted in the 2700 block of Blueridge Lake Drive at approximately 8:30 a.m.

Ward was charged with maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance and manufacturing marijuana, which are both felonies. Mooney received a citation, which was a misdemeanor, for possession of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia.