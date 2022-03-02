RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police on Wednesday arrested a second suspect in a string of five bank robberies across Wake County in February, a news release said.

Max Carmichael Mollick, 19, was charged with attempted common law robbery, common law robbery, and felony conspiracy to commit common law robbery. He was arrested Wednesday at his home and has since been taken to the Wake County Detention Center.

Authorities said he and Dominic Glenn, who was arrested Feb. 25 in New Jersey, were connected to three bank robberies that happened in Raleigh, as well as two others in Cary and Morrisville.

Dominic Glenn from a 2019 arrest. (Raleigh/Wake CCBI)

Max Mollick. (Courtesy of Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

The three that happened in Raleigh were:

Feb. 18 at 10:30 a.m. at the Wells Fargo bank located at 3400 Spring Forest Road

Feb. 22 at 12:25 p.m. at the Wells Fargo bank located at 2001 Clark Avenue

Feb. 22 at 12:43 p.m. at the Wells Fargo bank located at 2016 Fairview Road

Cary police said the Wells Fargo located at 305 Colonades Way was also robbed around 1:10 p.m. on Feb. 22. Police said the First Horizon Bank at 9632 Chapel Hill Road was also robbed.

Raleigh police said bank robberies in Cary and Morrisville are connected.

Cary police tried to intercept the suspect’s car following the robbery but were unable to. They later stopped along the 700 block of Centennial Parkway, near North Carolina State University’s campus, and jumped out of the car and ran.