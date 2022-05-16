ZEBULON, N.C.(WNCN) – A second suspect has been charged and arrested in the deadly shooting of a Zebulon man late last week.

The Zebulon Police Department said 45-year-old Porfirio “Sasha” Rodriguez lived in an apartment behind his mother’s home on the 200 block of West Barbee Street in Zebulon. She was awoken by the sound of gunshots around 1:45 a.m. on Friday and found Rodriguez lying on the floor.

Zebulon police said officers found Porfirio “Sasha” Rodriquez suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene. Police said in a Facebook post that items were taken from the residence during the robbery and shooting.

The scene on W. Barbee Street on May 13, 2022. (Brea Hollingsworth/CBS 17)

Later that day, police announced the arrest of Ali Tariq Khabir Wiggins of Wendell. He was charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a dangerous weapon. Zebulon police said Wiggins was a known associate of Rodriguez. Police believed the attack was targeted.

“It is heartbreaking to know that a mother has lost her child. Sasha was a friend to many people in our town. His friends and family should not have to face such a senseless loss. I hope the police department can help bring some peace and sense of justice to his loved ones,” said Chief Jacqui Boykin at the time.

Zebulon police arrested a second suspect Sunday. Julius Antwan Smith of Angier was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

“Investigators are still in the early stages of this investigation, with additional charges expected,” police said in a Facebook post.